Trump vows to help Lebanon pursue peace with Israel as Auon visits White House
Washington DC - President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to help Lebanon "a lot" as its president, Joseph Aoun, sought Washington's backing for a fragile effort to disarm Hezbollah and forge a path to peace with Israel.
Meeting Aoun at the White House, Trump said Lebanon had been "a very mistreated country" that has been "hit hard" for decades.
"It's probably a dangerous place in a lot of ways," Trump told reporters. "But they love the country... and we're going to help it. We're going to help it a lot."
Aoun, the first Lebanese president invited to Washington since 2009, asked Trump for political support and continued backing for the Lebanese army, which has begun deploying in southern areas under a US-backed framework agreement with Israel.
"We need to support the LAF," Aoun said, referring to the Lebanese Armed Forces. "Without the LAF, everything will collapse."
The Lebanese president, a former army commander, said the military was "the backbone of security and stability" and the country's most trusted institution.
His visit came as the Lebanese army moved into an area of the south under a deal with Israel aimed at proving Beirut can extend state authority and disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah.
But in a sign of the fragility of the agreement, the Lebanese army said Israeli troops fired near its soldiers deploying in a so-called "pilot zone" Israel is supposed to withdraw from.
Asked whether Washington would put additional pressure on Israel to withdraw, Trump said: "We'll be looking at that."
Israeli strikes have killed thousands in Lebanon
Aoun has staunchly criticized Hezbollah for forcing Lebanon into the war and has vowed since taking office in early 2025 to bring all weapons under state control.
But Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected laying down its arms, and the group has flatly opposed both the deal and the Israel-Lebanon negotiations that underpin it.
Aoun said the framework agreement did not require parliamentary endorsement and was a presidential prerogative under Lebanon's constitution.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after meeting Aoun on Sunday that Lebanon would "never truly get peace" as long as Hezbollah remained armed.
Rubio also praised what he called the Lebanese government's effort to reclaim sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah, and dismantle its "terrorist infrastructure."
Aoun's push comes after Israeli strikes in the latest conflict killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.
Trump also used the meeting to warn Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels against following through on threats to blockade Saudi ports.
"If something like that happens, we take care of it," Trump told reporters. "We've done that with the Houthis before, and we haven't heard from them in a while since we did what we did originally."
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP