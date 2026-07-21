Trump vows to help Lebanon pursue peace with Israel as Auon visits White House

Washington DC - President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to help Lebanon "a lot" as its president, Joseph Aoun, sought Washington's backing for a fragile effort to disarm Hezbollah and forge a path to peace with Israel.

At the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump (l) promised Lebanese President Joseph Aoun the US will help his country with their relationship with Israel. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Meeting Aoun at the White House, Trump said Lebanon had been "a very mistreated country" that has been "hit hard" for decades.

"It's probably a dangerous place in a lot of ways," Trump told reporters. "But they love the country... and we're going to help it. We're going to help it a lot."

Aoun, the first Lebanese president invited to Washington since 2009, asked Trump for political support and continued backing for the Lebanese army, which has begun deploying in southern areas under a US-backed framework agreement with Israel.

"We need to support the LAF," Aoun said, referring to the Lebanese Armed Forces. "Without the LAF, everything will collapse."

The Lebanese president, a former army commander, said the military was "the backbone of security and stability" and the country's most trusted institution.

His visit came as the Lebanese army moved into an area of the south under a deal with Israel aimed at proving Beirut can extend state authority and disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah.

But in a sign of the fragility of the agreement, the Lebanese army said Israeli troops fired near its soldiers deploying in a so-called "pilot zone" Israel is supposed to withdraw from.

Asked whether Washington would put additional pressure on Israel to withdraw, Trump said: "We'll be looking at that."