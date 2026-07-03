New York AG Letitia James urged to investigate Israel's Ben-Gvir before possible visit
New York, New York - Advocacy groups are urging New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir ahead of his possible visit next week.
In a new letter, the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Center for Constitutional Rights call on James to also meet with New Yorkers harmed by Ben-Gvir's actions on top of initiating a probe under state criminal law.
The groups specifically mention the Israeli Prison Service's torture of New York residents, including a Palestinian American allegedly subjected to starvation, as well as Ben-Gvir's abuse of Gaza aid flotilla activists, according to a press release.
The letter also cites Ben-Gvir's distribution of gun permits and weapons to Israeli settlers in the illegally occupied West Bank and his "direct incitement to genocide" in Gaza.
"Since the beginning of the present genocide, the US Department of Justice has met our requests for prosecution with consistent silence and inaction in direct contravention of the US' international and domestic legal obligations," Jake Romm, a representative of the Hind Rajab Foundation, said in a statement.
"If the federal government is going to continue to deny justice for victims of Israeli atrocities – even when those victims are US nationals – then it is up to US states to provide their own avenues for accountability instead," Romm added.
Will Ben-Gvir visit New York City?
Organizations supporting Palestinian human rights have denounced Ben-Gvir's reported plans to visit New York for the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit, to take place July 7-8.
A staffer for the Consulate General of Israel in New York told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that no such trip is scheduled.
A number of groups had planned demonstrations, while an open letter bearing thousands of signatures urged James to prosecute the Israeli official for war crimes should he arrive.
Brad Parker, associate director of policy at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said, "Itamar Ben-Gvir is a far-right, ultranationalist Israeli politician and hardline Israeli settlement leader who serves in the Israeli cabinet, brashly resorting to extreme racist rhetoric, glorification of violence, and incitement."
"Ben-Gvir’s actions amount to atrocity crimes against Palestinians, for which Israeli officials like Ben-Gvir enjoy near complete impunity. When Trump is complicit and works to foster that impunity, it is imperative that New York State officials act to challenge it."
Earlier this year, James faced criticism for marching in New York City's annual Israel Day Parade, which was also joined by Israel's notorious Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JACK GUEZ / AFP