New York AG Letitia James urged to investigate Israel's Ben-Gvir before possible visit

New York, New York - Advocacy groups are urging New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir ahead of his possible visit next week.

A new letter urges New York Attorney General Letitia James (l.) to initiate an investigation into Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir (r.). © Collage: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JACK GUEZ / AFP

In a new letter, the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Center for Constitutional Rights call on James to also meet with New Yorkers harmed by Ben-Gvir's actions on top of initiating a probe under state criminal law.

The groups specifically mention the Israeli Prison Service's torture of New York residents, including a Palestinian American allegedly subjected to starvation, as well as Ben-Gvir's abuse of Gaza aid flotilla activists, according to a press release.

The letter also cites Ben-Gvir's distribution of gun permits and weapons to Israeli settlers in the illegally occupied West Bank and his "direct incitement to genocide" in Gaza.

"Since the beginning of the present genocide, the US Department of Justice has met our requests for prosecution with consistent silence and inaction in direct contravention of the US' international and domestic legal obligations," Jake Romm, a representative of the Hind Rajab Foundation, said in a statement.

"If the federal government is going to continue to deny justice for victims of Israeli atrocities – even when those victims are US nationals – then it is up to US states to provide their own avenues for accountability instead," Romm added.