Trump's "Board of Peace" reassures Israel after objections on Gaza pullout
Gaza - President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Monday assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel's withdrawal in Gaza would only begin after Hamas' complete disarmament, following his objections.
Two members of Netanyahu's security cabinet had urged a vote to tear up the deal championed by Trump after the board released a text that called for Israel to begin a phased withdrawal.
Netanyahu's office said it had raised concerns to the US, after Trump on Friday hailed as a "major milestone" an agreement by Hamas to hand over weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing committee.
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza under the Board of Peace, met with Netanyahu on Monday for what he acknowledged was difficult work.
But the board said it had reached a "common understanding of the shared objectives" with Israel.
Israel's withdrawal beyond the Yellow Line, which demarcates the area in which Hamas still has control, "will take place only once decommissioning (of weapons) is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators," the board said on X.
Even if Israel withdraws under the plan, it would maintain control of much of Gaza under a Trump-led October ceasefire.
Hamas said late Monday that it was adhering to "what was agreed upon regarding the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, including the commitments of all parties."
The group was "awaiting a clear and official response" from Mladenov and the mediators on what was agreed upon, according to the statement posted on Telegram.
Israel objects to Board of Peace's Gaza withdrawal plan
Israel had objected to the board's Thursday text that called for a phased withdrawal within the territory and the immediate cessation of Israeli strikes in Gaza.
"Israel has conveyed its comments and concerns on the proposed framework to our American counterparts. The version that has been made public does not reflect Israel's positions," Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the prime minister's office, told AFP ahead of the Mladenov meeting.
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had said that the text was "completely different" to the one presented to Netanyahu's security cabinet and along with a colleague had demanded that the cabinet "immediately" hold a new vote on the Gaza plan.
Trump had earlier said that Israel was "very happy" about the disarmament announcement by Hamas.
It was the latest sign of disconnect between Trump and Netanyahu, who faces a tough re-election fight in October and has heavily promoted his relationship with the US leader, whom he met again in Washington last week.
Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, and Israel's assault has been deemed a genocide by numerous human rights organizations and experts.
On Monday evening, an Israeli strike on a vehicle west of Gaza City killed two Palestinians and injured several others, according to Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the civil defense rescue service.
On Sunday, Israeli attacks killed 19 Palestinians, according to the civil defense.
Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, which are mediating the truce in Gaza, late on Monday criticized Israel after renewed strikes in the Palestinian territory.
They strongly condemned what they said were "ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the targeting of health facilities and infrastructure, and the casualties among civilians, including women and children."
Cover photo: OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP