Trump's "Board of Peace" reassures Israel after objections on Gaza pullout

Gaza - President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Monday assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel 's withdrawal in Gaza would only begin after Hamas' complete disarmament, following his objections.

Palestinian residents salvage what they can from an apartment targeted in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on August 2, 2026. © OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP

Two members of Netanyahu's security cabinet had urged a vote to tear up the deal championed by Trump after the board released a text that called for Israel to begin a phased withdrawal.

Netanyahu's office said it had raised concerns to the US, after Trump on Friday hailed as a "major milestone" an agreement by Hamas to hand over weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing committee.

Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza under the Board of Peace, met with Netanyahu on Monday for what he acknowledged was difficult work.

But the board said it had reached a "common understanding of the shared objectives" with Israel.

Israel's withdrawal beyond the Yellow Line, which demarcates the area in which Hamas still has control, "will take place only once decommissioning (of weapons) is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators," the board said on X.

Even if Israel withdraws under the plan, it would maintain control of much of Gaza under a Trump-led October ceasefire.

Hamas said late Monday that it was adhering to "what was agreed upon regarding the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, including the commitments of all parties."

The group was "awaiting a clear and official response" from Mladenov and the mediators on what was agreed upon, according to the statement posted on Telegram.