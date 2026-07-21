UN condemns escalating Israeli killings of civilians in Gaza: "Nowhere is safe"

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN on Tuesday condemned intensifying Israeli military attacks on Gaza that have killed at least 57 Palestinians, including six children, over the past week.

Family members bury those who died in a recent Israeli airstrike which targeted a residential apartment in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. © AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa

Despite a supposed ceasefire which should have stopped Israeli violence against civilians in Gaza, Jerusalem has continued its bombardment of the territory, killing dozens of people including small children.

"Nine months after the announcement of a ceasefire, still, nowhere is safe for Palestinians in Gaza," UN rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.

He decried that "the Israeli military has intensified its attacks in Gaza in recent days, killing, and injuring dozens of Palestinians."

The Israeli attacks had killed "at least 57 Palestinians, including six children and eight women" from July 13 to 20, Kheetan said.

The Israeli army announced in recent days that it carried out a series of strikes in Gaza, purportedly targeting members of Hamas who it said were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

It also reported striking a weapons depot, an arms manufacturing site, and a rocket launching position, saying that this infrastructure posed a threat.

Kheetan said that the strikes had actually targeted residential buildings, at least one tent sheltering internally displaced people, and other crowded areas, with 34 of the victims "killed far away from the Israeli-imposed yellow line."