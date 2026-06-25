Ink addict reveals the X-rated place he says is the most painful to get tattooed

Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian ink addict and body modification fanatic Remy Schofield used a social media post to reveal the most painful place he's ever got a tattoo – and it's not pretty!

Canadian tattoo fanatic Remy Schofield finally revealed the most painful place he's ever gotten a tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

With more than 187,000 people following him on Instagram, Remy has made a name for himself with the plethora of tattoos that cover his entire body, from head to toe.

He's been so successful – both in his transformation and his social media career – that he's now become one of the go-to accounts for ink addicts to get advice and information about some of the world's more obscure modifications.

Over recent months, Remy revealed to fans what he'll do when he runs out of space to get new tattoos, the touching tale behind the inking on his head, and even addressed why he never got a world record.

In a new post, however, Remy responded to a fan's question by revealing some of the most painful places he's ever had tattooed. The answer, naturally, was somewhat X-rated.

"The worst place to get tattooed is the line of your crotch, slash groin," Remy revealed, gesturing towards his nether regions. "And then it's the inside of your bum cheeks."