Deadly strikes on Ukraine kill nine and leave massive Kyiv cathedral in flames

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russian forces fired a barrage of missiles at several major Ukrainian cities over the course of Sunday night, setting Kyiv's historic Dormition Cathedral on fire and killing nine people across the country.

Russian strikes on Ukraine on Sunday night left nine dead and Kyiv's iconic Dormition Cathedral in flames. © AFP/Genya Savilov

The wave of attacks came as news of a US-Iran deal opened a potential path to peace in the Middle East war, highlighting the lack of progress toward an end to over four years of fighting in Ukraine.

Five rescue workers were killed during firefighting operations in northeast Ukraine, after Russian strikes hit the city of Kharkiv, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Monday. At least nine others were wounded.

The violence killed another four people in Kyiv as fire broke out on the grounds of the UNESCO world heritage site Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and across the roof of the Dormition Cathedral.

Residents were seen running through the streets seeking shelter as projectiles were intercepted in the sky and glowing debris fell across the city, AFP journalists in the capital witnessed.

More than a dozen fire trucks surrounded the cathedral with firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze from the inside and from aerial platforms.

A gaping hole could be seen on one side of the church, with flames visible from the roof, which has been partially destroyed.

A building in the capital's Mystetsky Arsenal National Art and Museum Complex also caught fire, according to Ukraine's emergency services.