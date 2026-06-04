Zelensky pens open letter to Putin calling for face-to-face meeting

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in a rare open letter to the Russian leader Thursday, shortly after the Kremlin chief had conceded Moscow needed to strengthen its air defenses amid a spate of Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) called for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an open letter published Thursday. © Collage: Dmitry LOVETSKY / POOL / AFP & Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

The Kremlin said Putin had not yet been shown the letter, but that Zelensky could meet Putin in Moscow "any time" – a proposal that the Ukrainian leader preemptively ruled out in his letter.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us – and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky said in the letter.

"I propose to set a clear date for such a meeting," he said.

"Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations," he added.

Zelensky published the letter a day after Ukrainian drones hit Saint Petersburg, Putin's home city, hosting a major international economic forum this week.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a meeting with the ex-KGB spy, saying only face-to-face talks will yield an agreement on territory.

Direct addresses from Zelensky to the Russian leader are rare.

Months of US-led negotiations have failed to bring the sides close to an agreement.

Russia, which invaded in 2022, has demanded Ukraine pull out of its eastern Donbas region – large parts of which Kyiv's army still controls – as a precondition to peace talks.