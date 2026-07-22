Canada makes surprise move on joint US border bridge ceremony as Trump's tariffs spike tensions

Montreal, Canada - Canada has scrapped plans to hold a joint inauguration ceremony with the US for a new cross-border bridge, following this week's announcement of new US tariffs on several Canadian products.

Canada has ditched plans to host a joint ceremony with the US to celebrate the opening of a border bridge as Trump's tariffs fuel tensions. © Sarah Rice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries," Canadian Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Instead of a late July joint event, Ottawa said it would be "celebrating this milestone among Canadians" by holding its own ceremony on July 24.

The bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on July 27.

Linking the Canadian province of Ontario with Michigan, the bridge has for months been a focus of tensions between Canada and the US amid a trade war.

After US President Donald Trump threatened to block its inauguration earlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in June that it would open, before the date was postponed indefinitely over "some technical issues" with the US.

The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, named after the Canadian ice hockey legend, was finally confirmed on July 11.

According to a proposed agreement in principle published Tuesday evening, Canada will be required to make payments equivalent to 50% of the bridge's net revenue for 15 years.

The payments will go to "a United States-Canada Economic Development Fund, established and solely controlled by the Government of the United States," according to the proposed agreement.