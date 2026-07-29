Israel makes stunning demand of Canada despite Netanyahu's outstanding arrest warrant

Jerusalem, Israel - Jerusalem said it sought permission from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's government to fly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu through the country's airspace.

Israel said it sought permission from Canada to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted for war crimes in Gaza, to fly through its airspace. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Israel's government confirmed to CBC, Canada's national broadcaster, that it sought permission from Ottawa before a plane carrying Netanyahu to the US traveled through its airspace.

Netanyahu made the journey on an Israeli government Boeing 767, referred to as the Wing of Zion, which flew over Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

He then landed in Washington, DC, where he met with President Donald Trump and attended the funeral of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024, alleging numerous counts of war crimes – including the use of starvation as a method of warfare – and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Carney in October pledged to arrest Netanyahu if he entered Canada and honor the ICC's warrant, but did not provide any further details on how he would go about doing so.

Speaking with CBC, Carney's office confirmed that an arrest is still on the table if Netanyahu visits, but clarified that it does not link overflight policy to law enforcement except in the case of a security risk.

Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office, said: "Canada continues to call on Israel to comply with international law and abide by the terms of the ceasefire, including allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza."

Champoux did not, however, comment on whether the Israelis had sought permission to enter Canadian airspace, nor whether Ottawa went on to grant that request.