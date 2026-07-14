Record-smashing heat wave surges across the US, putting nearly 100 million under alerts

Washington DC - A record-smashing heat wave was spreading Tuesday from the West toward the East Coast, placing nearly 100 million Americans under heat alerts.

Nearly 100 million Americans are under heat alerts as temperatures surge across the country. © REUTERS

The phenomenon known as a heat dome has already shattered all-time temperature records in western states, including 111F in Billings, Montana, where the previous record was 108F, and 109F in Salt Lake City, where the previous one was 107F.

Extreme heat and humidity persist in the west but are now expanding to the densely populated East Coast, which also faced brutal temperatures earlier in the month.

"Above average temperatures and dangerous levels of heat are forecast to enter the Northeast on Tuesday before the most intense heat occurs on Wednesday and expands into the Mid-Atlantic," said the National Weather Service.

Cities from Richmond, Virginia, to Boston, Massachusetts, are set to see temperatures soar from the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with daily highs under threat.

Cooler temperatures are expected to follow by the end of the week.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group released an analysis showing the hot and humid conditions in the earlier East Coast hot spell – which fell as America celebrated its 250th anniversary on July 4 – would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

Heat domes can cause "dry thunderstorms," in which rain evaporates before hitting the ground and lightning strikes are liable to trigger wildfires, as much of the western US is already experiencing drought conditions.

Scientists say a brewing "super" El Niño in the equatorial Pacific could also be influencing the heat dome.