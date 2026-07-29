China to send Iran shoulder-launched missile systems, report reveals

Tehran, Iran - Iran is expected to receive a shipment of about 400 shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers from China , restocking supplies amid a brutal war against the US and Israel, a recent report reveals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a BRICS summit in October, 2024. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

It's believed Iran will receive the first shipment of missile launchers within a few weeks, bolstering its depleted air defenses amid continuing aerial strikes, three sources told Reuters under the condition of anonymity.

The contract, which is valued at about $60–70 million, will see between 300 and 400 man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs) delivered, including Chinese QW-12 and FN-16 missiles.

China's Foreign Ministry steadfastly denies these reports, telling Reuters in a statement: "The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role ⁠in promoting peace and ending the conflict."

It's believed that the deal was signed by Hong Kong-based company Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, which is playing the role of intermediary.

By doing so, the Chinese government is theoretically a step removed from the transaction, allowing it to plausibly deny involvement in the sale of weapons that are likely to be deployed against US and Israeli forces.

China's alleged sale of arms to Iran comes as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East, joint US-Saudi strikes in Iraq killing at least 20 people and wounding more on Wednesday.

Fighting between the US and Iran seemed to drop off over the weekend as President Donald Trump signaled he was allowing "space" for talks. It later transpired that neither side were speaking with one another.

New deliveries of MANPADs will allow Iran to more easily target low-flying aircraft like helicopters and drones, but are unlikely to be effective against long-rang, high-speed missiles launched by US forces.