China's Xi hails "invincible friendship" after landing in North Korea for rare visit

Pyongyang, North Korea - China 's President Xi Jinping hailed an "invincible friendship" with Pyongyang on arrival in North Korea Monday, his first trip abroad this year after hosting back-to-back summits in Beijing.

A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of the 2019 meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul on June 8, 2026. © JUNG YEON-JE / AFP

China, Washington's chief geopolitical rival, has been North Korea's main trading partner by far for decades and a key source of diplomatic and economic support for a country hit by multiple international sanctions.

Military officers lined a red carpet as an Air China plane carrying Xi arrived for his first visit since 2019, video from Xinhua showed.

Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju welcomed Xi, who was accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan.

The two leaders shook hands, and children presented flowers to Xi and Peng, while a banner reading "We warmly welcome Comrade Xi Jinping" and hailing the two countries' "unbreakable friendship" hung below Chinese and North Korean flags.

Xi makes the trip after hosting US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin separately in Beijing and as North Korea's nuclear talks with Washington remain deadlocked.

The White House said last month that Xi and Trump "confirmed their shared goal to denuclearize North Korea" during their summit in Beijing.

However, leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister said on the eve of Xi's arrival that North Korea's nuclear weapons program was "the line of no retreat."

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung said Monday that Seoul should not give up on North Korea's denuclearization, adding that "North Korea is still producing nuclear material even at this very moment."

Minseon Ku, a diplomacy professor at DePaul University, told AFP that "Beijing probably has accepted North Korea as a nuclear state," but Xi "will probably tell Kim that China wants stability more than anything."

China has "always prioritized stability and is currently having to manage its relations and differences with the US," Ku said.