Putin and Xi hail "unyielding" ties less than a week after Trump's Beijing visit

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed China and Russia 's "unyielding" ties after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin less than a week after President Donald Trump's Beijing visit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (r.) hailed China and Russia's "unyielding" ties after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. © AFP/Alexander Kazakov/POOL

Following a dramatic and extravagant welcome, Xi and Putin opened talks in Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People, lauding their countries' special ties as they extended a treaty of "friendly cooperation."

Beijing and Moscow have "kept deepening political mutual trust and strategic coordination with unyielding tenacity, expanded cooperation with a drive to always scale new heights, and defended international justice and fairness," Xi told the Russian leader, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Putin, meanwhile, told Xi that relations had reached an "unprecedentedly high level" despite "unfavorable external factors." He did not name a specific third country, but the message appeared to be a swipe at the US.

Xi also warned of "unilateral and hegemonic countercurrents running rampant," a possible jab at the Trump administration.

"Unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging, yet peace, development, and cooperation remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our times," Xi said.