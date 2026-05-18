Taiwan would "welcome" its president speaking to Trump as future arms sales in question

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan would "welcome" an opportunity for its leader to speak to US President Donald Trump after he raised the possibility, a senior Taiwanese diplomat said Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after his departure from Beijing Capital Airport on May 15, 2026. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Trump told reporters on Friday that he had to speak to the man "running Taiwan" – an apparent reference to President Lai Ching-te – about arms sales.

A conversation between Lai and Trump would be a major break in US diplomatic policy and risk a rupture with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory.

Trump made the remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on the way back to Washington after a summit in Beijing where Chinese President Xi Jinping had pushed him not to support Taiwan.

"I'm going to make a determination. I'm going to see," Trump said in response to a question about whether he would go ahead with arms sales to Taiwan.

"I have to speak to the person that right now is – you know who he is – that's running Taiwan."

Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said the government was seeking confirmation from the US about whether Trump wanted to speak to Lai.

"We will use all channels to understand what the US side is actually thinking," Chen told reporters.

"We would of course very much welcome it," he said. "If they are willing to talk with our president, I think that would be a very good opportunity and also a rare opportunity."