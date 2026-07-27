Colombia's new president-elect makes giant Trump-aligned pledge on Cuba

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia's far-right president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, an ally of President Donald Trump, on Sunday vowed to break off diplomatic relations with Cuba and Nicaragua.

Colombia's far-right president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella (m) smiles as Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez (l) and Colombia's Interior Minister-elect Rodrigo Lara (r) shake hands. © AFP/Jaime Saldarriaga

De la Espriella said he will also close 15 consulates and 14 embassies in countries including Algeria, Barbados, Ethiopia, Haiti, Hungary, Senegal, and South Africa, as well as Cuba and Nicaragua.

"In my government, there will be no ties with tyrannies," De la Espriella said in a social media post referring to the governments of Cuba and Nicaragua.

He said the decisions "do not mean breaking off diplomatic relations" with the other countries included in the list.

"With the rest of the countries and organizations, Colombia will maintain its international relations and will guarantee attention for its nationals through other embassies," he said.

The president-elect, whose election campaign centered on "iron fist" security policies, said closing embassies would allow the government to redirect money towards security.

De la Espriella announced plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem in July as he seeks to restore his country's ties with Israel.

Outgoing President Gustavo Petro severed ties with Israel in 2024 over its killing of tens of thousands of men, women, and children in Gaza.

De la Espriella said he also plans to open an embassy in Nigeria, which "will make it possible to reorganize and make more efficient" Colombia's presence in Africa.

His decision on Cuba aligns with the policies of Trump, a close ally of De la Espriella who has imposed a devastating oil blockade on the island nation since January.