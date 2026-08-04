Cuba scrambles to restore power amid latest blackout caused by US blockade

Havana, Cuba - Cuba struggled to restore power Monday after another nationwide blackout amid the Trump administration's devastating fuel embargo.

The Cuban capital of Havana is pictured during a nationwide blackout on August 3, 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

In pitch-black Old Havana, residents stood on balconies and hung out of windows thumping kitchenware and clapping in an hour-long protest at a power cut that began on Sunday.

The island is struggling to keep the lights in large part due to a biting US energy blockade.

Most Cubans now have power only for a few hours a day at best, making normal life nearly impossible.

And countrywide grid collapses are becoming more common.

With each outage, water supplies trickle away, and ceiling fans slow to a halt.

Carlos Duenas, a 62-year-old mechanic, said he felt worn out by the "unsustainable" situation.

"No one says when the situation might improve. In the meantime, we just have to endure," he said. "Not everyone has the money to buy (solar) panels."

As the lights suddenly turned off across Havana late Sunday, residents sitting outside to get some respite from the summer heat audibly groaned.

By midday Monday, about 50% of Havana had electricity restored, as well as seven provinces in central and western Cuba.

The state electricity firm said efforts to restore power had been hampered by bad weather.

"We continue to work intensively to remedy the situation and reset the system as quickly as possible," the utility, UNE, said.