India stands up to Rubio over US visa crackdown after agreement on other issues

New Delhi, India - India voiced concern on Sunday over a US visa crackdown, striking a rare critical note even as it expressed broad alignment with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on other fractious issues.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) address a joint press conference following their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Sunday. © JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON / POOL / AFP

Paying his first visit to India, Rubio said the two democracies were on the same page on all major issues, brushing aside recent unease in New Delhi over trade, China, and the Iran war.

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar agreed that the two countries had a "convergence of national interests in many areas" but publicly took Rubio to task over President Donald Trump's assault on visas.

Jaishankar said he "apprised Secretary Rubio of challenges that legitimate travellers face in respect of visa issuance."

"While we cooperate to deal with illegal and irregular mobility, our expectation is that legal mobility should not be adversely impacted as a consequence," he said, noting that visas were key for US-India tech cooperation.

Trump, who has made curbing non-Western immigration a key political priority, has ramped up restrictions and fees for H-1B visas used largely by Indian tech workers, sending applications tumbling.

The Trump administration followed up Friday by saying that applicants for permanent residency, even when in the US legally, must leave for processing, likely splitting up many families for extended periods.

Trump has been influenced by nativist critics who say Indian workers take away skilled jobs from Americans who would have earned more.

Last month, Trump reposted a far-right commentator who described India as a "hellhole" and inaccurately alleged that Indian immigrants lack English proficiency.

Asked about racist remarks in the US about Indians, Rubio said, "Every country in the world has stupid people."