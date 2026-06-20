Israel kills five in Lebanon despite peace deal, state media reports

Beirut, Lebanon - Israel reportedly killed five people in strikes on Lebanon's south on Saturday, despite a new ceasefire deal with Iran and Hezbollah, state media reported.

Israel reportedly killed at least five people in fresh strikes on Lebanon's south, despite the peace deal. © AFP/-

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israel conducted airstrikes on more than a dozen south Lebanon locations after midnight and into Saturday morning, many in and around the Nabatieh area.

It also reported Israeli artillery shelling on Nabatieh city and its outskirts, a region where fighting has been focused over recent weeks.

The NNA said three people were killed in airstrikes on the town of Arab Salim, while one person was killed in Deir Zahrani, and another after "an enemy drone launched a strike on a motorbike" at Dweir.

On Friday, a US official told AFP an immediate truce between Israel and Hezbollah had been brokered by US and Qatari mediators following talks with Israel and Iran. A Gulf diplomat confirmed the ceasefire agreement.

Israel's ambassador to the US said his country would commit to the ceasefire if Hezbollah respected it. Previous truce announcements have done little to stop Israel's relentless bombing of Lebanon.

The announcement came as Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli airstrikes and bombardment on the country's south and east killed 47 people on Friday, the worst violence since the US reached a peace agreement with Iran earlier this week.

The agreement was supposed to also halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel's military on Friday conducted more than 150 strikes on Lebanon, however, after four of its soldiers were killed.

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a comprehensive ceasefire was needed.