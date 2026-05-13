Sheinbaum administration and CIA reject claims that the US is operating a secret anti-cartel war inside Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico - President Claudia Sheinbaum's government and the CIA have rejected claims that the Trump administration is operating a secret anti-cartel war in Mexico .

Mexican authorities and the CIA have rejected claims that the Trump administration is operating a secret anti-cartel war in Mexico. © AFP/Enrique Castro

A new CNN report alleges that the CIA is waging a secret war against the cartels, unknown to senior members of Mexico's government, and has even engaged in covert operations and assassinations.

Specifically, the report points to an incident from March in which a suspected mid-level member of the Sinaloa Cartel, Francisco "El Payin" Beltran, was killed in a mysterious explosion.

The killing took place in broad daylight as Beltran drove along a motorway.

Footage of the scene shows a quick burst of flames before the car careened off the side of the highway. Both Beltran and his driver were killed instantly.

Mexico's Attorney General told CNN that a small explosive device had been hidden inside the car. Some sources suggested that the attack was an assassination facilitated by the CIA.

People familiar with CIA operations inside Mexico told CNN that the attack was part of an organized effort to dismantle entrenched cartel networks, which are often involved in cross-border operations that have serious domestic implications for the US.

This anti-cartel effort has reportedly been going on for a long time, but operations have rapidly ramped up since President Donald Trump reentered the White House last year and designated the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

"The lethality of their operations has been seriously ramped up," one person told CNN. "It's a significant expansion of the kind of thing the CIA has been willing to do inside Mexico."