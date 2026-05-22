Sheinbaum announces US-Mexico security cooperation amid visit by DHS Secretary Mullin
Mexico City, Mexico - Despite recent tensions, the US and Mexico pledged to deepen security cooperation during a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that she and Mullin had reached significant agreements on how to maintain the relationship between Mexico City and Washington moving forward.
"We received at the National Palace the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States, Markwayne Mullin," Sheinbaum wrote in a brief post on X.
"We agreed to continue collaborating jointly within the framework of respect between our countries," she said, offering little in terms of detail.
The visit by Mullin comes at a time when tensions are heightened between Mexico and the US, especially over the handling of organized crime and the recent deaths of two CIA agents.
In April, the US indicted the governor of the state of Sinaloa, as well as dozens of other Mexican officials, on charges of working with the cartels. The indictments have caused chaos for Sheinbaum's government.
Prior to her meeting with Mullin, Sheinbaum indicated she would also speak to him about 15 migrants who have died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
Mullin discusses "key US priorities" with Sheinbaum
Mullin painted a more detailed picture of the meeting with Sheinbaum on X, writing that "it was a pleasure" to meet with her to discuss "key US priorities."
According to Mullin, these included: "Strengthening Mexico's efforts against narcoterrorists, sustaining progress in the fight against human smuggling and illegal narcotics, [and] reinforcing operational commitments to our shared border security and preventing illegal migration."
"Under [President Donald Trump] we've achieved historic US border security," Mullin wrote. "Strong partnerships and continued coordination are key to Make America Safe Again."
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@SecMullinDHS