Sheinbaum announces US-Mexico security cooperation amid visit by DHS Secretary Mullin

Mexico City, Mexico - Despite recent tensions, the US and Mexico pledged to deepen security cooperation during a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Mexico and the US agreed to strengthen security ties as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin (l.) met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. © Screenshot/X/@SecMullinDHS

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that she and Mullin had reached significant agreements on how to maintain the relationship between Mexico City and Washington moving forward.

"We received at the National Palace the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States, Markwayne Mullin," Sheinbaum wrote in a brief post on X.

"We agreed to continue collaborating jointly within the framework of respect between our countries," she said, offering little in terms of detail.

The visit by Mullin comes at a time when tensions are heightened between Mexico and the US, especially over the handling of organized crime and the recent deaths of two CIA agents.

In April, the US indicted the governor of the state of Sinaloa, as well as dozens of other Mexican officials, on charges of working with the cartels. The indictments have caused chaos for Sheinbaum's government.

Prior to her meeting with Mullin, Sheinbaum indicated she would also speak to him about 15 migrants who have died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.