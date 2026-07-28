Shock shooting near Mexico's presidential palace leaves one dead amid escalating tensions

Mexico City, Mexico - One person died and two more were wounded on Monday during a shooting in Mexico City near the historic Zocalo public square and the presidential palace.

Two Mexican National Guard troops stand guard at a crime scene where one was killed and two were wounded during a shooting in Mexico City's historic center. © AFP/Yuri Cortez

Mexico City's Security Secretariat described the shooting as a "direct attack" in which a 42-year-old man died and two 39-year-old men were injured.

The suspected attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle, the scene has been taped off, and a police investigation is ongoing.

The attack occurred in Santo Domingo Square, an area surrounded by colonial-era buildings that is notorious for the production and sale of false documents, local police confirmed.

Although such shootings are common in areas under the control of narco-trafficking gangs – largely in Mexico's regions – they remain unusual in Mexico City, the nation's capital.

Several street gangs do, however, operate within the city, such as the Union Tepito and the Fuerza Anti-Union.

The attack occurred close to the presidential palace, a landmark that serves as the official seat of the federal executive, a position currently held by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Despite being an unusual event in Mexico City, the shooting does come as organized crime-linked violence escalates across much of the country.

President Donald Trump's administration has continued to exert pressure on Sheinbaum to do more to tackle organized crime, and has been the cause of numerous diplomatic headaches over the last few months.

In one case, two US officials were killed in a car crash in April while driving back from a cartel-related drug bust. It later turned out they were CIA agents who had been collaborating with officials without first getting permission from the federal government.