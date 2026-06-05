Trump administration imposes sanctions on Cuban president and Castro family members

Havana, Cuba - The US announced new sanctions Thursday on Cuba 's president and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family.

Cuba's President and First Secretary Miguel Diaz-Canel (c.) and former President Raul Castro (r.) hold Cuban flags during the commemoration of May Day at Havana's Revolution Square on May 1, 2025. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

Among those targeted were the son and a grandson of former president Raul Castro, who no longer holds an official position but remains a key power-broker on the island.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife, and stepson were also hit by the latest flurry of US sanctions, as was the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and several other entities.

While Cuba has been under a US trade embargo since 1962, President Donald Trump has drastically ramped up pressure in recent months, cutting off its fuel supplies and threatening to take over the island.

Washington claims that Cuba's communist regime threatens the security of Americans, which Cuba rejects.

Trump has repeatedly stated it could be next to fall, after the January overthrow and abduction of Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro and the US war against Iran.

"We'll take care of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and as soon as that's done, on our way back, we'll just make a little brief stop over," Trump said Thursday, alluding to Cuba.