US trial date set for Venezuela's ousted leader Maduro

New York, New York - Venezuela 's ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife will go on trial in the US in June 2027, a court ruled Wednesday, after the US military captured them in a stunning nighttime raid in January.

Nicolas Maduro (r) will go to trial in the US next July. © REUTERS

The former leader (63) and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been held in a Brooklyn jail for more than seven months after pleading not guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

American commandos snatched the pair from their compound in Caracas on January 3. The lightning operation combined naval, air and ground forces, deposing the strongman who had led Venezuela since 2013.

During a roughly 20-minute hearing, Judge Alvin Hellerstein set the trial date for June 1 next year following a joint request from prosecutors and defense counsel.

Protesters with signs reading "Free President Maduro" gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse waving Venezuelan flags, while opposing demonstrators held placards calling Maduro and Flores "dictators."

Maduro has declared himself a "prisoner of war" and denied the four counts he faces: "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Since Maduro's capture, Venezuela has been led by his former vice president and close ally, Delcy Rodriguez, while the US effectively controls the country's oil exports, with proceeds going into special accounts overseen by Washington.