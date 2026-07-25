Venezuelans hold minute of silence one month after devastating earthquakes

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelans across the quake zone and in the capital Caracas held a minute of silence Friday to honor victims of the tremors that struck one month ago, AFP journalists observed.

Relatives light candles during a mass for the victims in Caraballeda, Venezuela, on July 24, 2026, one month after an earthquake struck the area. © FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

Dozens of rescue volunteers and family members searching for their relatives paused their work at a decimated building in Tanaguarena, La Guaira, to observe the tribute.

Before the minute of silence at 6:04 PM, a woman recited prayers and clutched rosary beads in front of a makeshift altar bearing toys and stuffed animals.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude tremors on June 24 killed 5,546 people and injured almost 17,000 more. Many more are missing.

Hundreds of buildings were pulverized, and more than 23,000 people were left homeless.

Social media posts called on Venezuelans to join in the moment of silence, which took place around the worst-hit state of La Guaira and in squares across Caracas.

Families and friends continue to sift through the wreckage every day.

Anyel Andrade (32) is still searching for missing loved ones.

"Honestly, I want all the families to pray for those who are no longer here. And we, who still have relatives in there, we want to pray so that they can finally come out," Andrade said, standing near ruins.

"We are a people who are illiterate when it comes to this seismic system. And this caught us completely by surprise."