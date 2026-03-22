Actor Shia LaBeouf screams at woman in shocking public outburst
Rome, Italy - Just over a month after being arrested over a brawl in New Orleans, actor Shia LaBeouf is in hot water again over an incident in Rome.
Once again, footage has emerged of the 39-year-old losing his cool in public.
A video obtained by TMZ shows LaBeouf sitting outside a restaurant in Rome, initially relaxed and drinking from a bottle.
A woman is sitting at the next table, and the Transformers star appears to be trying to engage her in conversation, but she looks straight-faced and seemingly tries to ignore him.
Then, the situation suddenly escalates: LaBeouf appears visibly upset and shouts "f**k off" at the woman. Despite his outburst, she remains unperturbed and continues to ignore him.
Subsequent shots show LaBeouf pacing back and forth tensely at a crosswalk. Once again, he appears to be upset while shouting incomprehensible things at someone.
It's unclear whether he was still confronting the woman from the café or another person.
According to Page Six, LaBeouf is said to have previously caused a stir at a Rome hotel, where he was filmed asking a woman for a light in the lobby with a cigarette in his mouth and wearing only his underwear.
This is far from the first controversy LaBeouf has faced.
He was caught fighting with teenagers in the UK back in 2024, and he settled with his ex, FKA Twigs, last year in a legal battle over her allegations that he abused her physically, sexually, and emotionally.
Cover photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa