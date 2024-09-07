Shia LaBeouf goes berserk in shocking new footage!
Edinburgh, UK - Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf (38) can be seen screaming at a group of teens in shocking new footage that show the star's infamously hot temper in action.
A video of the 38-year-old has been circulating on social media since Friday, showing him in a fight outside a pub in the Scottish city of Edinburgh.
However, the film star is not arguing with the Decepticons, but rather with a group of young teenagers.
To signal his willingness to fight, LaBeouf even rips his baseball cap off his head, throws it on the floor, and shouts, "I'm right here, motherf**ker!"
Surrounded by around five young men, the actor appears to be on the verge of getting violent – something that he has gotten in trouble for in the past with allegations of physical abuse levied by his ex-partner FKA Twigs.
Before the first fists fly, however, the de-escalating words of some of those involved seem to bear fruit and LaBeouf puts his hands in his pockets and stomps off.
What originally triggered the argument and how much alcohol was involved is not known.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@TheWakeninq