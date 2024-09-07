Shia LaBeouf goes berserk in shocking new footage!

Edinburgh, UK - Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf (38) can be seen screaming at a group of teens in shocking new footage that show the star's infamously hot temper in action.

Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf (38) can be seen screaming at a group of teens in shocking new footage that show the star's infamously hot temper in action. © Screenshot/X/@TheWakeninq

A video of the 38-year-old has been circulating on social media since Friday, showing him in a fight outside a pub in the Scottish city of Edinburgh.

However, the film star is not arguing with the Decepticons, but rather with a group of young teenagers.

To signal his willingness to fight, LaBeouf even rips his baseball cap off his head, throws it on the floor, and shouts, "I'm right here, motherf**ker!"

Surrounded by around five young men, the actor appears to be on the verge of getting violent – something that he has gotten in trouble for in the past with allegations of physical abuse levied by his ex-partner FKA Twigs.

Before the first fists fly, however, the de-escalating words of some of those involved seem to bear fruit and LaBeouf puts his hands in his pockets and stomps off.