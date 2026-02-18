Shia LaBeouf faces charges in New Orleans over "aggressive" Mardi Gras brawl

New Orleans, Louisiana - Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery on Tuesday after reportedly assaulting two people in New Orleans, according to media reports.

Shia LaBeouf poses during a photocall for the documentary Slauson Rec at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025. © REUTERS

Police were called to the popular French Quarter neighborhood at about 12:45 AM local time in response to a report of an assault.

Investigators said LaBeouf (39) caused a disturbance and was "becoming increasingly aggressive" at an unidentified business, adding that a staff member had tried to eject the actor from the establishment, according to the New York Times.

One person reported "being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times," police said in a statement to media.

Witnesses told police that LaBeouf had left the area but later returned and began "acting even more aggressive," according to several media reports.

LaBeouf reportedly struck the same person again and hit another in the nose.

The actor was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery, a misdemeanor, after being treated for injuries at a hospital, the Times said.