Barry Keoghan reveals brutal bullying over his looks makes him "not want to go outside"

Los Angeles, California - Barry Keoghan has been one of Hollywood's top stars for several years now, but fame hasn't been easy for him: the Irishman has now revealed he's been bombarded with cruel comments about his appearance.

Barry Keoghan got candid about the brutal reactions to his appearance in a new interview. © picture alliance / Andy Kropa/Invision

The 33-year-old made a name for himself in 2017 with his performances in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, but films like Eternals, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Saltburn have made him a household name.

His distinctive look certainly helped Keoghan stand out from the crowd of gifted actors in Hollywood.

At the same time, they've caused – and continue to cause – brutal and offensive messages and comments, especially online.

"There's a lot of hate online. It's a lot of abuse of how I look," Keoghan explained on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

He went on to admit that the scrutiny has made him "shy away," adding, "It's made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside."

"I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It's becoming a problem," Keoghan said.