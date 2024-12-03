Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly split – what went wrong?

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are reportedly cooling down their year-long romance.

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) and Barry Keoghan are reportedly cooling down their year-long romance. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a Tuesday report from People, the 25-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actor have officially called it quits – "for now," that is.

According to an insider, the pair have "decided to take a break" as they focus on their busy careers.

Sabrina and Barry were first linked in late 2023, but they took their time in confirming the relationship publicly.

That moment ultimately came in June, when the Espresso singer tapped her Oscar-nominated beau to star in the music video for her hit Please Please Please.

This isn't the first time Barry and Sabrina have faced some split chatter, as back in August, blind items similarly claimed that the two were over.

Though the pair ultimately disputed the rumors with some flirty online exchanges, inside sources revealed in August that Sabrina and Barry's relationship is "on and off."