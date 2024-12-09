Sabrina Carpenter breakup sparks online harassment of Barry Keoghan: "I have to respond"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter 's ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan has dropped an emotional statement after receiving tons of harassment from fans on social media.

On Saturday, Barry took to X to express his frustrations with the toxic behavior of some fans.

"I can only sit and take so much," he began. "My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to."

In the statement, the 32-year-old actor detailed the extent of the harassment, which included hateful messages, personal attacks, and even threats directed at him and his family.

He even revealed that individuals had gone as far as knocking on his grandmother's door and intimidating his young son, whom he shares a his previous partner.

Sabrina and Barry were revealed to have called it quits last week, and while though have maintained that the breakup was amicable, unfounded rumors that Barry cheated on the Espresso artist spread like wildfire on social media.