Bill Cosby ordered to pay millions after latest sexual assault verdict

Los Angeles, California - Dozens of women have accused Bill Cosby of sexual abuse, and now, a California jury has deemed the 88-year-old star liable for sexual assault and ordered him to pay Donna Motsinger almost $60 million in damages .

Bill Cosby (88) has been ordered to play almost $60 million after being found liable for a 1972 sexual assault. © picture alliance/dpa | Matt Slocum

Cosby is being held accountable by a court in Santa Monica, California, 54 years after the alleged crime.

The jury has decided that the comedian is liable for the alleged drugging and raping of Donna Motsinger in 1972.

According to the New York Times, the jury award for the 84-year-old came in two parts: first, a sum of $19.25 million dollars for Motsinger's pain and suffering.

Then, Cosby was ordered to pay a further $40 million in punitive damages, bringing the total sum to just under $60 million

Motsinger accused the former TV star of picking her up in his limousine in 1972 and giving her a supposed aspirin tablet.

A short time later, she lost consciousness and woke up the next morning in her bed wearing only her underwear.

"It has been 54 years to get justice, and I know it's not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit," Motsinger said after the sentencing outside the courthouse.