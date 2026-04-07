Bill Gates agrees to testify before Congress over Epstein ties

Washington DC - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has agreed to testify before Congress about his alleged ties to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (r.) has agreed to testify before a Congressional committee about his past ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY/HANDOUT & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNBC, Gates has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is conducting an ongoing probe into the Epstein files, on June 10.

The testimony comes after President Donald Trump's administration released a trove of Epstein files that mentioned several wealthy figures, including Gates, Elon Musk, and Trump himself.

In emails, Epstein revealed wild details about his relationship with Gates, including claims that he regularly secured drugs and facilitated "illicit trysts with married women" for the billionaire.

A spokesperson for Gates insisted the allegations are "absurd and completely false."

Unlike Trump and Musk – who continue to deny their connections to the sex offender – Gates has said he regrets "every minute" he spent with Epstein. He previously admitted to having had affairs with two Russian women but denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes.

Gates joins a number of figures listed in the files who have agreed to testify, including Trump's Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who is scheduled for May 6.

A federal correctional officer who was on duty at the jail when Epstein committed suicide will also be interviewed on May 18.