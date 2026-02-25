Bill Gates admits to multiple affairs as he addresses Epstein accusations

Washington DC - Bill Gates has admitted making a "huge mistake" in associating with Jeffrey Epstein, telling staff at his charity foundation that he had affairs with two Russian women but denying involvement in the disgraced financier's crimes.

Bill Gates admitted to having affairs to with two Russian women during a town hall with his foundation staff. © STEFAN JERREVANG / AFP

The Microsoft co-founder is among the prominent names appearing in documents released by the US Justice Department that revealed close friendships, illicit financial dealings, and private photos with convicted sex offender Epstein.

In a town hall Tuesday with staff at the Gates Foundation, a recording of which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Gates expressed regret that his relationship with Epstein had affected the work of his philanthropic organization.

"It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein" and to also bring Gates Foundation executives into meetings with Epstein, he said.

"I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made."

In a draft email among the documents released by the Justice Department, Epstein alleged Gates engaged in extramarital affairs, writing that his relationship with Gates ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women."

Gates (70) admitted at the town hall to two affairs.