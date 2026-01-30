Elon Musk caught desperately seeking party invites to Epstein Island in newly-released emails
Washington DC - Newly released emails sent by Elon Musk appear to show the billionaire desperately trying to get an invite to party at Jeffrey Epsteins notorious private island.
On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a new trove of over 200,000 documents, which included several messages between Musk and Epstein.
In a message sent on December 13, 2013 – after Epstein had already been convicted and remained entrenched in multiple legal battles regarding his alleged sexual misconduct – Musk asked, "Is there a good time to visit" the private island Epstein allegedly used to traffic young girls.
Epstein replied, "any day 1st - 8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you."
After the two attempted to line up their schedules and settled for January 2, Epstein eventually broke the plans, but was very apologetic.
"I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda," the convicted sex offender wrote. "So I am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future."
In another set of messages sent in November 2012, Epstein asked Musk how many people he planned to bring with him on a "heli to island," to which Musk replied that he would be joined by his then-wife Talulah Riley.
Musk went on to ask, "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"
Again, Epstein ended up breaking the plans, later telling Musk, "Logistics won't work this time around."
Elon Musk seemingly lied about his connections to Epstein Island
The extent of Musk's connections to Epstein has been under scrutiny for years, as there are a number of questionable things that indicate the two had a close relationship.
A photo exists of Musk with Epstein's convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who recalled last year that the two wealthy men were regularly "communicating on email" in the past.
In 2023, Musk was subpoenaed to turn over documents related to a lawsuit regarding accusations that the bank JPMorgan Chase benefited financially from Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.
Last year, after Musk worked as a temporary government employee under President Donald Trump, who ran on the promise of releasing the files, only to later back down.
As Musk was preparing to leave his role, the two got into a messy public feud over opposing policy views.
At the climax of the feud, Musk memorably shared an X post alleging that Trump – who was close friends with Epstein for decades – is refusing to release the files because the president is in them.
In September 2025, the DOJ released a trove of files that included a private message written by Epstein in 2014, reminding himself to invite "Musk to island Dec. 6."
At the time, Musk dismissed it as a "false narrative."
"Epstein tried to get me to go to his island, and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit," Musk lamented.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP