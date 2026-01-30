Elon Musk caught desperately seeking party invites to Epstein Island in newly-released emails

Washington DC - Newly released emails sent by Elon Musk appear to show the billionaire desperately trying to get an invite to party at Jeffrey Epsteins notorious private island.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released new files on Jeffrey Epstein (l), including several private emails he exchanged with billionaire Elon Musk (r). © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a new trove of over 200,000 documents, which included several messages between Musk and Epstein.

In a message sent on December 13, 2013 – after Epstein had already been convicted and remained entrenched in multiple legal battles regarding his alleged sexual misconduct – Musk asked, "Is there a good time to visit" the private island Epstein allegedly used to traffic young girls.

Epstein replied, "any day 1st - 8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you."

After the two attempted to line up their schedules and settled for January 2, Epstein eventually broke the plans, but was very apologetic.

"I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda," the convicted sex offender wrote. "So I am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future."

In another set of messages sent in November 2012, Epstein asked Musk how many people he planned to bring with him on a "heli to island," to which Musk replied that he would be joined by his then-wife Talulah Riley.

Musk went on to ask, "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

Again, Epstein ended up breaking the plans, later telling Musk, "Logistics won't work this time around."