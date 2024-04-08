Billie Eilish calls out Rolling Stone for leaking new album tracklist: "F**k you"
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish snapped back at Rolling Stone on Instagram after the outlet seemingly leaked the tracklist for her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Billie started off the week with a post showcasing the cover for her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
The post included a heartfelt caption expressing Billie's nervousness and excitement to release it.
She even wrote, "not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once."
Then on Monday, the 22-year-old expressed her frustrations over a new article dropped by Rolling Stone, which reportedly dropped the names of ten songs from the unreleased album – seemingly without Billie's permission.
The What Was I Made For? artist rushed to Instagram Stories to vent her frustration, writing, "F**k rolling stone" and "f**k you guys @rollingstone." in two since-deleted posts.
Rolling Stone quickly edited out the tracklist from their article, but not before fans caught a glimpse – with some even taking screenshots.
Billie Eilish fans react to her tracklist getting leaked
After seeing the news blasted all over social media, many fans jumped in to express their opinions on the situation.
"ya she has every right to be mad tbh," one fan wrote on X.
Another commented, "i stand with her. i wanted more of a surprise."
It's clear that fans wanted the tracklist news directly from Billie herself, especially considering that she does it in her own unique style!
Last week, the singer shocked fans by adding all Instaragm users to her close friends list, so who knows what she would've done with the tracklist reveal?
Billie's new album Hit Me Hard and Soft is set to drop on May 17.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish & Screenshot/X/@ghostinbIood