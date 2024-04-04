Billie Eilish shocks fans with Instagram close friends story in new album tease

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has pulled a social media stunt of epic proportions in another seeming tease of her upcoming album .

Billie Eilish appeared to add all of her Instagram followers to a close friends story in a move teasing her upcoming album. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, followers of the 22-year-old star's Instagram page got quite a shock when her story appeared with the green circle signifying that the user has you on their close friends list.

Typically used to share more personal posts with a select audience, the close friends feature allows Instagram users to select a list of accounts that have exclusive access to a separate story from their public one.

One thing that is not common with the feature is its use among A-listers like Billie, so the notification quickly sent shockwaves across social media as fans attempted to unravel the mystery.

The What Was I Made For? artist's close friends story is currently available to all of her Instagram followers.

While most were happy to enjoy the delusion that Billie really was their close friend, the reality seems to be that the move was just the latest in a series of cryptic hints from the Grammy winner ahead of her next album release.