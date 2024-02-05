Grammys: Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year for What Was I Made For?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish 's contemplative track from the blockbuster film Barbie on Sunday won the Grammy for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting. TAG24 NEWS was live in Los Angeles for her trophy-winning turn.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell accept the Song of the Year award for What Was I Made For? onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

What Was I Made For? won the prize over tunes from Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and top nominee SZA, as well as another Barbie song by Dua Lipa.



Eilish shares the prize with her regular collaborator and brother, Finneas O'Connell.

The tear-jerker of a song reflecting on self-worth was one of the hits off the soundtrack for the summer smash film directed by Greta Gerwig.

"Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year," Eilish said onstage wearing a custom pink and black Barbie bomber jacket.

The album earned a smattering of Grammy nominations in the top categories as well as across the pop and visual media fields. So far, it has three wins.

Eilish has said she was inspired to pen What Was I Made For? after seeing unfinished scenes of Barbie while it was still in production.