Blake Lively issues defiant statement after case against Justin Baldoni is gutted by judge

New York, New York - Blake Lively has broken her silence after her lawsuit against co- star Justin Baldoni was gutted by a federal judge ahead of their May trial.

Blake Lively (r.) said she was "grateful" that her smear campaign claims against Justin Baldoni can proceed as their legal dispute nears its trial. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Thursday, 10 out of the 38-year-old actor's 13 claims against Baldoni were dismissed, including those accusing him of sexual harassment.

However, Lively's claims that the 42-year-old filmmaker and his team conducted a retaliatory smear campaign against her will proceed.

"I'm grateful for the Court's ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don't have the same opportunity to... many of whom I have known and loved deeply in my life, and the countless I'll never know," she wrote in a statement shared Friday.

She emphasized that the "pervasive retaliation" she faced after coming forward with her sexual harassment allegations was what drove her to file the lawsuit in the first place.

"I hope the Court's decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up," Lively added.

The A Simple Favor star also said that the online discourse painting the case as mere "celebrity drama" was "irresponsible" and "by design".

"The physical pain from digital violence is very real," Lively wrote. "It is abuse. And it's everywhere… my claims won't be the first or last time you'll see examples of the extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare."