Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's settlement talks fail – what comes next?

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's attorney confirmed that a settlement wasn't reached during his mediation with Blake Lively amid the It Ends With Us co- stars ' heated legal war!

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (l.) failed to reach a settlement at their court-mandated mediation. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to Variety, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, revealed that a deal has yet to be made in Lively's ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against the director.

When asked by reporters outside the New York City courthouse if he thought that the fiery battle would go to trial, Freedman responded, "I do. We're looking forward to it."

The attorney continued, "The case will move forward," explaining that he was "very hopeful" about how Baldoni's case would proceed.

He also acknowledged that "there's always a chance" for a settlement, adding, "We'll see."

Reportedly, the Gossip Girl alum and the Jane the Virgin star spent six hours with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave for their mandated mediation.



Lively and Baldoni's court-ordered hearing was the first time that they appeared in court at the same time.