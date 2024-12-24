Celeb support grows for Blake Lively over alleged smear campaign

Los Angeles, California - A chorus of support is growing behind actor Blake Lively after she filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni .

Blake Lively poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the UK gala screening for It Ends With Us at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, central London on August 8, 2024. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

On Monday actor Amber Heard became the latest celebrity to speak out on behalf of the Gossip Girl alum over what she says was a coordinated social media effort to tarnish her name.

Over the weekend, Lively filed a complaint claiming that Baldoni and a lead producer had behaved unacceptably during the filming of the box-office hit It Ends With Us.

The allegations included that Baldoni – who also directed the film – had spoken inappropriately about his sex life, and had sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script and had not been agreed to.

They also detailed how lead producer Jamey Heath had watched Lively while she was topless, despite having been asked to turn away.

But the complaint goes into great detail – including with texts and emails – on a PR campaign to wreck her reputation and to divert attention from any public comments she might make about the men's alleged misbehavior.

This was "a carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others from speaking out about the hostile environment that Mr Baldoni and Mr Heath created," the complaint says.

It includes allegations that the two men hired a crisis PR team that amplified or planted negative stories about Lively on social media platforms.

"You know we can bury anyone," Melissa Nathan, a member of the team, is alleged to have said, according to messages contained in the complaint.