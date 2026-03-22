Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares heartfelt tribute amid his dementia battle: "I was made to love him"
Los Angeles, California - As action star Bruce Willis continues to battle with dementia, his wife, Emma Heming-Willis, has made it clear she will always be by his side.
The 47-year-old model celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with Bruce via Instagram on Saturday.
The post included an amorous couple photo from more carefree times, which saw the Hollywood star carrying the mother of his two youngest daughters in his arms on the beach while they gaze into each other's eyes, beaming.
"I was made to love him. 17 years," Emma wrote under the sweet snapshot, followed by a ring emoji and a white heart.
Below the touching post are hundreds of comments from fans congratulating the couple on their anniversary and expressing their appreciation for their unconditional love.
"He's lucky to have you," one user wrote, while another agreed: "You are an amazing caregiver and [a] great advocate for FTD and caregivers of all dementia."
At the beginning of 2023, the family of the 71-year-old made his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia public and have since proven time and again that they will not leave his side, even in his most difficult times.
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday with his blended family
Bruce receives support and encouragement not only from his current wife Emma and his two youngest children, but also from his ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom the actor also has three grown-up daughters.
Just a few days ago, the blended family celebrated Bruce's 71st birthday with a cute snapshot of the film star holding his granddaughter in his arms.
"All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW!" his first wife wrote under the touching photo.
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire | Nancy Kaszerman