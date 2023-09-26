Bruce Willis' wife gives update on star's dementia struggles: "Hard to know..."

New York, New York - Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis' wife, said that it is "hard to know" if the actor is fully aware of his condition as he continues to struggle with a serious brain disorder.

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, doesn't know whether the star is fully conscious of his frontotemporal dementia. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Die Hard star's daughter Rumer Willis announced in a post to Instagram earlier in the year that the 68-year-old had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for things like personality, behavior, language, and speech.

Giving an update on her husband's condition to NBC's Today, Emma said: "What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family and that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls and when they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

Discussing what it was like to come to terms with his diagnosis, she said: "I think it was the blessing and the curse, to sort of finally understand what was happening, so that I can be into the acceptance of what is."

"It doesn't make it any less painful, but... just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce just makes it a little bit easier."