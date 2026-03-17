BTS say they're "just country kids" ahead of mega comeback concert

Seoul, South Korea - K-pop megastars BTS still see themselves as "country kids from South Korea," according to a trailer for a new documentary released Tuesday ahead of their huge comeback concert this weekend.

People walk past a billboard promoting a comeback concert of K-pop boy group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 17, 2026. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

More than a quarter of a million fans are expected to throng central Seoul on Saturday for BTS' open-air gig, the first performance in almost four years by the boy band seen as the biggest in the world.

A day before, the group's fifth studio album, ARIRANG – named after a beloved folk song about longing and separation, something of an unofficial national anthem of South Korea – will be released.

The documentary, BTS: The RETURN, will be released on Netflix on March 27, chronicling the seven-member group's comeback after completing their military service, widely seen as a grueling experience for young conscripts.

"We are still just country kids from South Korea," the group's leader RM says in the trailer.

"We are trying to find out what makes us BTS," the 31-year-old added.