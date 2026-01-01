K-pop superstars BTS drop big album news as hiatus finally ends!

Seoul, South Korea - K-pop megastars BTS will release a new album in March ahead of a world tour, the group announced on Thursday.

K-pop megastars BTS are set to drop a new album this spring after all seven members were discharged from mandatory national military service. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

South Korea's biggest musical act has been on self-described hiatus since 2022 as its members undertook national military service required of all men under the age of 30.

All seven members were discharged last year, and the group announced a comeback for the spring of 2026.

They confirmed on Thursday that they would release an album on March 20 before heading on tour.

The exact date was revealed in handwritten letters sent to paid members of the official BTS fan group, and later confirmed by their label Big Hit Music.

"I have been waiting more earnestly than anyone else," group leader RM wrote in the letter.

No further details about the album or tour were given.

The album will be BTS' first since the anthology Proof, which became South Korea's bestselling record of 2022.

Before their military service, BTS generated more than $3.8 billion in South Korea per year, according to the government-backed Korea Culture and Tourism Institute. The figure is equivalent to roughly 0.2% of the country's total GDP.

BTS has expanded beyond their home nation to become a global musical phenomenon in recent years.