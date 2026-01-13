K-pop heartthrobs BTS drop major comeback tour announcement

Seoul, South Korea - K-pop megastars BTS will launch a comeback world tour from April, the band's label said on Wednesday.

K-pop megastars BTS have announced their long-awaited comeback world tour, where the band will visit 34 cities across 79 performances. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

South Korea's biggest musical act has been on self-described hiatus since 2022 as its members undertook national military service required of all men under the age of 30.

All seven members were discharged last year, and the group announced a comeback for the spring of 2026.

Spanning 34 cities with 79 performances, it will be the largest-ever single tour by a K-pop group in terms of total shows.

The world tour – their first in four years – will kick off in South Korea's Goyang on April 9, with two additional concerts in the band's home country before moving on to neighboring Japan, their label said.

They will then head to the US and Europe, with the tour ending in March 2027 in Manila.

The band's label said that more cities will be announced, including additional stops in Japan and the Middle East.

The announcement followed the band's agency, HYBE, announcing on New Year's Day that they would release an album on March 20 before heading on tour.