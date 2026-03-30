Céline Dion drops comeback bombshell amid battle with rare health condition

Paris, France - Megastar singer Céline Dion on Monday announced her return to performing after a lengthy break prompted by a rare health condition, calling the comeback news revealed on her birthday "the best gift".

Céline Dion has announced her return to the stage after a lengthy break due to health issues. © Anna KURTH / AFP

Addressing fans in a video released on social media, the 58-year-old Canadian said her condition had improved, and she would perform a series of shows in Paris beginning in September.

"This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again," she said.

"I want to let you know that I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good."

Dion first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable autoimmune disorder.

The Quebec-born star was forced to cancel the remainder of her shows indefinitely.

Treatment can help alleviate symptoms of the condition that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs.

The 2024 documentary I Am: Céline Dion provided an intimate look at the charismatic performer's career and the severity of her pain from the condition, including suffering a seizure.

Despite the diagnosis, Dion vowed she would fight her way back to the stage.

"I'm not dead," the singer told AFP in 2024 on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of the documentary.

Later that year, Dion sang from the Eiffel Tower for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, while athletes sailed down the river in pouring rain.