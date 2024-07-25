Lady Gaga and Celine Dion reportedly set to star in Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Paris, France - Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are expected to star on the banks of the River Seine on Friday night as Paris prepares to defy over a century of Olympic tradition.
The duo are reportedly set to perform a version of Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose as part of a glittering conclusion to the first-ever opening ceremony to be staged outside a stadium.
Instead, team delegations will set sail from the Austerlitz Bridge on a 6-kilometer journey through the center of Paris to a unique finale close to the Trocadero.
Dion, who is French-Canadian, teased her appearance in a post on X, writing, "Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back!"
The city has been preparing for the unique ceremony for months, and over recent days the famous river has been increasingly hidden behind miles of chain-link fencing as part of a giant security operation.
Ticketed fans will have access to specially constructed stands on both sides of the river, while the ceremony’s conclusion will be beamed around the city via 80 giant screens.
The concluding stages of the torch relay – which traveled through each of France’s 64 territories before touching down in Paris in early July – is set to see rapper Snoop Dogg carry the flame through the suburb of Saint-Denis, the home of the official games stadium, the Stade de France.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP