Cardi B surprises New York crowd with Lil' Kim at Little Miss Drama tour!

New York, New York - Cardi B made hip-hop history when she brought out Lil' Kim during a New York City stop on her Little Miss Drama tour !

Cardi B brought out legendary New York rapper Lil' Kim (l.) for her show at Madison Square Garden amid her Little Miss Drama run. © Collage: IMAGO / WENN & ZUMA Press Wire

The Pretty & Petty rapper surprised the Big Apple crowd on Wednesday night during the first of her two sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden.

First, Cardi brought out Bronx rapper Cash Cobain and teased the audience, "I don't really got sexy songs, I got gangsta songs. So Cash Cobain come sing me a sexy song for me, baby."

The 27-year-old lit up the stage as he performed his tracks Fisherrr and Hoes Be Mad as the Grammy winner danced alongside him.

Cardi kept the energy going when she welcomed Lil' Kim to the stage, where the legendary artist performed her verse from Mobb Deep's Quiet Storm remix.