Cardi B surprises New York crowd with Lil' Kim at Little Miss Drama tour!
New York, New York - Cardi B made hip-hop history when she brought out Lil' Kim during a New York City stop on her Little Miss Drama tour!
The Pretty & Petty rapper surprised the Big Apple crowd on Wednesday night during the first of her two sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden.
First, Cardi brought out Bronx rapper Cash Cobain and teased the audience, "I don't really got sexy songs, I got gangsta songs. So Cash Cobain come sing me a sexy song for me, baby."
The 27-year-old lit up the stage as he performed his tracks Fisherrr and Hoes Be Mad as the Grammy winner danced alongside him.
Cardi kept the energy going when she welcomed Lil' Kim to the stage, where the legendary artist performed her verse from Mobb Deep's Quiet Storm remix.
Who will Cardi B bring out for her second NYC show?
In viral footage from the moment, Kim told fans, "I don't want y'all to think I'm being dramatic coming out here in this beautiful outfit on, but Cardi did dress me tonight."
Another famous face who attended the Up emcee's show was singer Ciara, who was seen backstage congratulating Cardi and posing for pics with both hip-hop stars.
At her Houston stop, Cardi was joined by Megan Thee Stallion to perform their hit collabs Bongos and WAP.
Who will the Bodak Yellow rapper bring out next?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / WENN & ZUMA Press Wire