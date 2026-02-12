Cardi B kicks off Little Miss Drama tour with bold warning to ICE: "They ain't taking my fans"

Palm Desert, California - Cardi B kicked off her anticipated Little Miss Drama Tour with a clear message for Donald Trump and ICE !

Cardi B took a moment during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama tour to slam ICE. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

On Wednesday, a viral clip from the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's opening night showed her issuing a warning to any federal immigration officers coming to her shows.

"Mexicans in the building?" the Grammy winner said to the crowd while singing Selena's signature track, Como La Flor.



Card added, "B***h, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they a***s. B***h, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain't taking my fans, b***h."

Cardi's threats come after she supported Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show, where she joined fellow Latin stars such as Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba on stage.

The sold-out show is the first stop among her first-ever headlining run that was announced in support of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?.