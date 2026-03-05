Megan Thee Stallion heats up Cardi B's Houston show with surprise appearance!

Houston, Texas - The Bardigang and the hotties got the surprise of their lives when Cardi B brought out Megan Thee Stallion during her Little Miss Drama tour !

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (l.) posed backstage after the Sweetest Pie hitmaker made a surprise appearance at Cardi's Little Miss Drama tour. © Screenshot/X/@tinasnow

On March 4, the Be Careful rapper shocked the H-Town crowd as Megan joined her on stage.

The hip-hop stars performed their hit joint track WAP for their elated fans, with the Hiss hitmaker pulling up during her verse.

Following this, the duo also performed their other collab Bongos as the audience erupted over the surprise performance.

Hours later, Megan shared a sweet selfie of the ladies making kissing faces together backstage.

Cardi re-shared the post and gushed in the caption, "I love you so so so so so soooooo much!! thank you for coming."

Megan's iconic pop-up is just the latest moment from the 33-year-old's first headlining run to go viral!